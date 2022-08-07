Uneventful women's road race goes to Australia in sprint finish

New Zealand's road cyclists have missed out on a medal in the women's road race on Sunday evening after a sprint finish of over 20 riders in Warwick.

The peloton races during the Women's Road Race in Warwick, England on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Source: Associated Press)

The largely uneventful 124km race was decided late with the peloton opting to stay together for the majority of it. The exception to this was a crash early on which saw four riders go down, although even then the quartet were able to get back on their bikes and rejoin the group.

With the race reaching it's final leg Australia were in prime position to dominate, with their full team of six still in the picture and able to shut down any attempts for a late breakaway by gutsy riders.

New Zealand also had a large squad at their disposal with Henrietta Christie, Georgia Williams, Niamh Fisher-Black, Ella Harris and Mikayla Harvey all still sitting inside the peloton.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the race entered its final lap, the peloton still had 34 riders in it, although the Australians were starting to make their way to the front.

Aside from Australia and New Zealand, England were the only other nation to be well-represented still in the peloton with five riders of their own.

With three kilometres to go, riders started to jostle for positioning for the sprint finish with Australia's team of cyclists firmly holding the front of the peloton and England on their flank. The Kiwis were tucked in just behind along with Canada.

The picture remained the same heading into the final kilometre with Canada shifting forward to attack Australia. But in the end it was Neah Evans of Scotland who denied the Australians a sweep of the podium, taking silver for her third medal of this year's Games.

Georgia Baker won the sprint to the line to claim the gold while fellow Australian Sarah Roy joined her with a bronze.

Williams was the best result for New Zealand in 13th with Fisher-Black also crossing the line in 17th as part of the sprint finish.