Storm damage cost DOC $28m in past five years

Source: Radio New Zealand

Storm damage is costing the Department of Conservation millions of dollars with repair bills rising nearly fivefold over the past five financial years.

Engineers decided this 147 metre long flood damaged bridge on the Heaphy Track couldn't be repaired.

Engineers decided this 147 metre long flood damaged bridge on the Heaphy Track couldn't be repaired.

The total storm damage spending was $28 million for the five financial years between 2017 and 2022 across its tracks, huts and other visitor infrastructure.

That's compared to $4.8m spent on storm damage in the four financial years between 2013 and 2017.

Tim Bamford, DOC's heritage and visitors director, said it was difficult to determine the impact of climate changes on costs.

"We would be looking at very long-term data to accurately attribute damage to climate change," Bamford said.

"However, the data on DOC's spending in response to storm damage and urgent inspection... to address visitor safety over the last five years illustrates the impact of changing weather patterns."

Storm damage to the Great Walks has cost $5.6m in the five financial years between 2017 and 2022.

The five-year average budget for storm damage was $5.6m between 2017 and 2022 compared to the $1.2m average between 2013 and 2017.

The department had allocated an average of $3.2m over each of the past five financial years towards a reactive storm budget. It spent less than that on storm damage in the 2017/2018, 2018/2019 and 2020/2021 financial years.

However, in the 2021/2022 financial year, an extra $5m was earmarked to cover damage caused by Cyclone Dovi.

In 2019/2020, DOC allocated $13.7m for a storm recovery programme, bumping up the budget from the allocated $2.2m to $15m.

The Heaphy Track accounted for more than $1.8m alone while $1.3m was spent on the Routeburn Track and $1.2m was needed for the Milford Track.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandEnvironment

Popular Stories

1

Beauden Barrett the victim of horrific red card challenge in Boks defeat

2

Canterbury hot pools flooded the day after re-opening

3

Ian Foster praises ABs: 'Our most improved performance of the year'

4

Full line-up of Celebrity Treasure Island contestants revealed

5

Two injured in alleged family dispute in Auckland

Latest Stories

Napier port fire: Probe finds crews could have acted faster

What should happen to Auckland's port? Mayoral candidates weigh in

Storm damage cost DOC $28m in past five years

Covid-19: 3302 new cases, 18 more deaths reported

Opinion: Uneasy Pacific makes WWII memories more important than ever

Related Stories

Young, Asian or Pasifika? Local govt's representation conundrum

Cycleway barriers draw mixed response from Aucklanders

Some shoppers turning back on big supermarket chains

NZ's first climate change adaptation plan released