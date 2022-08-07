Good Sorts: Meet the man guarding endangered NZ dotterels

Coromandel's Hilton Strongman is on a mission. He wants to make the endangered New Zealand dotterels stick around so his grandchildren won't have to rely on photos to experience their beauty.

So, Strongman is doing his part.

He lives on a remote beach on the Coromandel's northern tip. For eight years now, he's protected the birds from dogs and waves.

"I'm still learning after eight years."

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand dotterels were once widespread. Now, there are only about 2500 left.

For the full story, watch the video above.