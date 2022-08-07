Bing 7th in 400m hurdles final to start big session for athletics

Portia Bing has finished 7th in the women's 400m hurdles final to open a big morning for New Zealand athletics at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

Portia Bing. (Source: Associated Press)

Bing started well in the race but was simply no match for the Jamaican powerhouse dominating the competition with Janieve Russell, Shiann Salmon and Rushell Clayton all hoping to add to the Caribbean nation's proud track history.

In the end though, the trio were denied a sweep of the podium with South Africa's Zeney van der Walt passing Clayton to take the bronze by just 0.20s in a personal best time of 54.47.

Russell, the defending champion from the Gold Coast, took gold again with a time of 54.14 while Salmon claimed silver in a photo finish with van der Walt.

Bing was the first of four Kiwis in finals action at Alexander Stadium on Sunday with Julia Ratcliffe also looking to defend her own Gold Coast crown in the women's hammer throw final where she is being joined by fellow Kiwi Nicole Bradley.

During that final, George Beamish will also contest the men's 5000m final.

New Zealand has won five medals at the track and field so far in Birmingham with shot putters Tom Walsh and Jacko Gill the latest to add to it after their one-two finish in the men's final on Saturday morning.