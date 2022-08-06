Kiwi hopes of lawn bowl gold come to an end

The New Zealand men’s lawn bowls fours have narrowly failed to reach the semi-finals, joining the women's pair and triples in losses on day eight of the Commonwealth Games.

Selina Goddard in action in Birmingham. (Source: Photosport)

It was a closely fought match until three-quarters of the way through, when Wales started to pull away.

However, an eight-pointer on the 13th end saw the Blackjacks narrow the gap. The final score was 18-16 to Wales.

The men's defeat came shortly after the women’s lawn bowls pair have been soundly defeated by England in their semi-final match.

ADVERTISEMENT

They lost 4-13 after narrowly beating Wales in the quarters.

England took an early lead, which they continued to widen as New Zealand failed to score any points for five consecutive ends.

The Blackjacks gained some ground back towards the end but it was too little too late.

The women’s triples have also failed to make the finals after being beaten by Malaysia with a score of 9-16.

READ MORE: Full coverage from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham