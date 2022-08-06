Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly split

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are said to have split after nine months together.

An insider claimed the pair called it quits earlier this week, telling Page Six: “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends. They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Pete has been spending much of his time working on a film in Australia, while 41-year-old mum-of-four Kim been juggling her businesses and co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West in Los Angeles.

Page Six said it was told the split “had nothing to do with Kanye” and that their divorce is “moving forward.”

The insider added to the outlet: “They are focusing on co-parenting.”

It comes as Kim’s ex Kanye West’s fifth divorce attorney has reportedly officially withdrawn from his case.

The move is said to have come months after she filed to be removed on account of an irreconcilable breakdown with the rapper.

West’s attorney, Samantha Spector, was relieved as his counsel on Saturday, according to TMZ.

Kanye, 45, and ex-wife Kim had a trial-setting conference on Saturday, and Spector was set to officially withdraw in a date next week, but the judge apparently ended up approving it today.

According to TMZ, the judge informed the court Kanye needed to take action and submit his financial declarations to settle lingering issues or the case would head to trial in December.

TMZ said: “If Kanye ghosts everyone then in all probability when the case comes before the judge in December Kim will get whatever she wants.”