Auckland traffic warning over latest anti-Govt protest

Police are warning commuters around central Auckland to prepare for possible traffic disruptions as another Freedom and Rights Coalition protest gets underway.

Protesters at Auckland Domain on August 6. (Source: 1News)

On Saturday morning, Waka Kotahi closed the Khyber Pass and Symonds St on and off-ramps. these were used by the protesters at a previous march.

UPDATE 11:30AM

Due to the ongoing Police incident on SH1, Symonds St on/off-ramps are now CLOSED. Khyber Pass on/off-ramps remains CLOSED. Please use an alternative route or consider delaying your journey. ^FP https://t.co/T4ZIqCv4e7 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 5, 2022

Inspector Jim Wilson said police were monitoring the areas protesters were expected to gather, including around Auckland Domain.

Wilson said police were asking people to be patient on the roads because of possible traffic delays near the domain.

"Police recognise the public’s right to protest peacefully and lawfully but we will take action where required," Wilson said.

"We are actively monitoring this event to ensure the protest activity is carried out in a safe manner for all involved, including members of the public.

Police at Auckland protest. (Source: 1News)

"Any unsafe or dangerous behaviour occurring throughout the event will be followed up by police and appropriate action taken."

Police told 1News they'd been in touch with the protest organisers to "discuss potential routes and plans".

"However, questions about specific route plans are best directed to protest organisers."

Buses are also being detoured as a result of the coalition's protest.

The 781 bus services will be detouring today, due to a public event. Stop missed: 1345 - Auckland Museum.

For inbound services - buses will be finishing trip at Stop 7197 - 545 Parnell Rd

For outbound services - buses will start trip at Stop 7198 - 540 Parnell Rd pic.twitter.com/buqJXfiELm — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) August 5, 2022

A counter-protest had also gathered near the Auckland Domain. However, they said they had no plans to stop anyone from marching onto the motorway if they wished to.

"That isn't our job. We are not looking for a confrontation, but to show that a diverse and inclusive community has a positive message for New Zealand," 'FARC off Brian' counter-protest organiser Mark Graham said.

It comes two weeks after about 1000 anti-Government protesters, led by Destiny Church leader Tamaki, stopped traffic on the busy State Highway 1.

Police said they "anticipated" charges would be laid against the people who took part in the protest, which shut down the motorway.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said at the time walking on the motorway was risky.

"Everybody's got the right to protest, but nobody has the right to break the law and Mr Tamaki time and again seems to show the belief of self-entitlement that he is above the law. Of course, he is not," Goff said.