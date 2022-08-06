Auckland traffic warning over latest anti-Govt protest

Police are warning commuters around central Auckland to prepare for possible traffic disruptions as another Freedom and Rights Coalition protest gets underway.
On Saturday morning, Waka Kotahi closed the Khyber Pass and Symonds St on and off-ramps. these were used by the protesters at a previous march.
Inspector Jim Wilson said police were monitoring the areas protesters were expected to gather, including around Auckland Domain.
Wilson said police were asking people to be patient on the roads because of possible traffic delays near the domain.
"Police recognise the public’s right to protest peacefully and lawfully but we will take action where required," Wilson said.
"We are actively monitoring this event to ensure the protest activity is carried out in a safe manner for all involved, including members of the public.
"Any unsafe or dangerous behaviour occurring throughout the event will be followed up by police and appropriate action taken."
Police told 1News they'd been in touch with the protest organisers to "discuss potential routes and plans".
"However, questions about specific route plans are best directed to protest organisers."
Buses are also being detoured as a result of the coalition's protest.
A counter-protest had also gathered near the Auckland Domain. However, they said they had no plans to stop anyone from marching onto the motorway if they wished to.
"That isn't our job. We are not looking for a confrontation, but to show that a diverse and inclusive community has a positive message for New Zealand," 'FARC off Brian' counter-protest organiser Mark Graham said.
It comes two weeks after about 1000 anti-Government protesters, led by Destiny Church leader Tamaki, stopped traffic on the busy State Highway 1.
Police said they "anticipated" charges would be laid against the people who took part in the protest, which shut down the motorway.
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said at the time walking on the motorway was risky.
"Everybody's got the right to protest, but nobody has the right to break the law and Mr Tamaki time and again seems to show the belief of self-entitlement that he is above the law. Of course, he is not," Goff said.