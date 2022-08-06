Alex Jones to continue 'freedom of expression' fight - lawyer

The lawyer for defeated conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says his client will continue to fight for his "freedom of expression" - despite a multi-million dollar lawsuit awarded against him.

Alex Jones speaks to reporters in Washington. (Source: Associated Press)

The jury in the civil case awarded the parents of Jesse Lewis more than $78 million (NZD) for defamation at the hands of Jones, a far-right maverick who for years has claimed the murder of their six-year-old son and that of 19 other children at Sandy Hook Elementary school was a hoax.

"There have been so many lies, so many things in the past, that I was under a lot of pressure," Jones told the court during the damages trial.

But Jones' continued broadcast during the case implied he felt the process was rigged, and he angrily railed against the judge and jury.

The plaintiff's lawyer Mark Bankston said the case proved Jones was wrong - and knew it.

"You can't do this to private people, you cannot torment their lives to push lies that you know are lies, to push an agenda," he said.

The families of several Sandy Hook parents, including those of Jesse Lewis, have been forced into hiding and faced death threats from Jones' viewers, believing his false claims that the mass shooting was a government operation to usher in gun regulations.

"I don't think you will understand, until there is some form of punishment," said Scarlett Lewis, the mother of Jesse, as she addressed Jones directly in court.

Although the jury awarded Lewis and Jesse's father, Neil Heslin, tens of millions in punitive damages, Texas law states a maximum cap - meaning Jones will pay only a fraction of the amount awarded.

Jones still faces two other damages cases in Texas and Connecticut, brought by other parents of Sandy Hook children who died.