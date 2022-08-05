Women’s lawn bowls pair into semis, triples to play for bronze

Source: 1News

New Zealand’s women’s lawn bowls pair have reached the semi-finals after narrowly beating Wales 16-15.

Katelyn Inch and Selina Goddard celebrate their victory over Wales in the women’s pairs lawn bowls quarter-final match at the Commonwealth Games.

Katelyn Inch and Selina Goddard celebrate their victory over Wales in the women’s pairs lawn bowls quarter-final match at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

The Welsh team had a slow start in their quarter-final match before pulling into the lead.

However, the Kiwis kept their composure and a three-point score on the final end saw New Zealand claim victory.

Katelyn Inch and Selina Goddard will next take on England to try and keep their dreams of a gold medal alive.

Meanwhile, the women’s triples have failed to make their final after being beaten by Malaysia with a score of 9-16.

Nicole Toomey, Tayla Bruce and Val Smith will now play the Cook Islands in the bronze medal match.

READ MORE: Full coverage from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

SportCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

Man taken to hospital as Levin police standoff ends

2

Campervans blown over as wind whips lower South Island

3

Family of man killed say he was attacked by friend’s dogs

4

Kevin Spacey must pay $47m to House of Cards makers

5

NZ's youngest athlete in Birmingham qualifies for diving final

Latest Stories

NZ's youngest athlete in Birmingham qualifies for diving final

Women’s lawn bowls pair into semis, triples to play for bronze

Pub fire in eastern Thailand kills 13

Spain leads Europe in monkeypox, struggles to check spread

Man taken to hospital as Levin police standoff ends

Related Stories

NZ's youngest athlete in Birmingham qualifies for diving final

Commonwealth Games: Chance to break NZ record on day 8

Boxer guarantees Niue's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal

Aussie wife to meet Scottish husband in squash mixed doubles