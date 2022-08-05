Women’s lawn bowls pair into semis, triples to play for bronze

New Zealand’s women’s lawn bowls pair have reached the semi-finals after narrowly beating Wales 16-15.
The Welsh team had a slow start in their quarter-final match before pulling into the lead.
However, the Kiwis kept their composure and a three-point score on the final end saw New Zealand claim victory.
Katelyn Inch and Selina Goddard will next take on England to try and keep their dreams of a gold medal alive.
ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, the women’s triples have failed to make their final after being beaten by Malaysia with a score of 9-16.
Nicole Toomey, Tayla Bruce and Val Smith will now play the Cook Islands in the bronze medal match.
READ MORE: Full coverage from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham