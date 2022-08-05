Rescue team's attempt to reach downed plane in Southern Alps on hold

Plans to recover a downed light plane in the Southern Alps has been put on hold on Friday due to the weather.

The Southern Alps (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The plane left Franz Josef around 9am on Thursday and was en route to Rangiora when it was reported overdue, Maritime New Zealand said.

The plane put out a distress call at around 11am that day.

The wreckage was located on Thursday afternoon near Mt Nicholson.

Only the pilot was on board at the time of the crash.

On Thursday it was deemed unsafe for rescue crews to try and reach the plane due to bad weather.

A plan was devised overnight for an Alpine Cliff Rescue team to be sent to the site, but it has since been postponed.

"This has now been put on hold due to winds being above a safe operating level for helicopters," Maritime New Zealand said on Friday morning in a statement.

"Another attempt will be made to reach the location of the crash when the weather improves. The situation will be regularly assessed."