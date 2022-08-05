Rescue team's attempt to reach downed plane in Southern Alps on hold

Source: 1News

Plans to recover a downed light plane in the Southern Alps has been put on hold on Friday due to the weather.

The Southern Alps (file image).

The Southern Alps (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The plane left Franz Josef around 9am on Thursday and was en route to Rangiora when it was reported overdue, Maritime New Zealand said.

The plane put out a distress call at around 11am that day.

The wreckage was located on Thursday afternoon near Mt Nicholson.

Only the pilot was on board at the time of the crash.

READ MORE: Downed light plane located in Southern Alps, too dangerous to reach

On Thursday it was deemed unsafe for rescue crews to try and reach the plane due to bad weather.

A plan was devised overnight for an Alpine Cliff Rescue team to be sent to the site, but it has since been postponed.

"This has now been put on hold due to winds being above a safe operating level for helicopters," Maritime New Zealand said on Friday morning in a statement.

"Another attempt will be made to reach the location of the crash when the weather improves. The situation will be regularly assessed."

New ZealandAccidents

Popular Stories

1

US basketball star sentenced to 9 years jail in Russia

2

Foster rolls dice on pacey but lightweight ABs pack against Boks

3

Dozens of Levin residents evacuate homes due to incident police attending

4

Man mauled to death by pack of dogs in remote Northland community

5

Levin incident 'ongoing' after some residents evacuate homes

Latest Stories

Levin incident 'ongoing' after some residents evacuate homes

After 'tough journey' back, Stone finishes sixth in first final

Black Sticks men out of Comm Games after loss to South Africa

White Ferns to play Aussies in semis after brutal loss to England

Rescue team's attempt to reach downed plane in Southern Alps on hold

Related Stories

Firefighters' union set for two hour-long strikes this month

Woman who fell into Rotorua sinkhole 'grateful' for support

Two people dead after car rolls near Oamaru

One person dies following Invercargill crash