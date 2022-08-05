Liam Stone finishes sixth in first Birmingham diving final

By Brodyn Knuckey in Birmingham
Kiwi diver Liam Stone has finished sixth in his first competition at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

In his return to one of diving's biggest stages after missing last year's Olympics due to an untimely injury, Stone came sixth in the men's 1m springboard final after earlier qualifying seventh for the event.

After a conservative opening with a forward two-and-a-half somersaults - dive rated with a difficulty of just 2.6 - scored him 59.80, the 25-year-old responded with two dives in the 60s to sit fifth at the midway point of the competition.

Stone then faltered slightly with a back two-and-a-half somersaults which judges scored a brutal 52.50, effectively ending his chances at a medal in the final with two rounds to go.

With the pressure seemingly gone, Stone then came out with his best dive of the final, scoring 69.00 with a reverse two-and-a-half somersaults before wrapping up his competition with a forward two-and-a-half somersaults with a twist.

The six dives resulted in a combined score of 377.90 - 69.15 points off English winner and defending champion Jack Laugher.

Stone was one of two Kiwi divers in action on Friday morning with Mikali Dawson also competing in the women's 10m platform.

After a positive start in her qualifiers with an armstand forward double somersault, the 17-year-old struggled to keep up with the competition and finished 14th - two places outside the top 12 who qualified for the final.

Dawson was named a reserve for the final with her 14th place finish, meaning if two qualified divers pull out, she will be given a spot.

Stone will return to the pool on Saturday evening to contest the men's 3m springboard.

