Lady Gaga to star as Harley Quinn in Joker 2

Lady Gaga is to star in Joker: Folie à Deux.

The 36-year-old superstar will take on reportedly take on the role of henchwoman Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the title role of the musical sequel to the DC Comics movie Joker and took to Instagram on Friday to confirm the news.

Alongside a video of the trailer, Gaga captioned the post: "Joker: Folie à Deux, 10.04.24."

In the background of the video, a laugh could be heard alongside an instrumental of the Frank Sinatra hit Cheek to Cheek.

The Poker Face hitmaker previously admitted that she had "something in mind" when it comes to creating her own musical and explained that when it comes to acting she will always want to tell the stories of women.

She said: "I do have something in mind for [a musical] , but I'm not going to reveal it. I think I'll always tell the stories of women because I am a woman and women have so many stories to share. Women are powerful, and women are vulnerable. And to be vulnerable and strong at the same time, I think, is a special thing."

The Clown Prince of Crime's notorious first lady has previously been played by Barbie star Margot Robbie - who took on the role in the 2016 movie Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey.

Joker: Folie à Deux is due for release on October 4 2024.

