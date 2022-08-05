Boxer guarantees Niue's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal

Niue has gained its first-ever medal at the Commonwealth Games after boxer Duken Tutakitoa-Williams stopped Michael Schuster of the Cook Islands in the second round of their quarter-final bout.

Duken Holo Tutakitoa-Williams of Team Niue. (Source: Getty)

He is now guaranteed a bronze medal.

The heavyweight will now face Ato Plodzicki-Faoagli for a place in the final after the Samoan stopped Grenada's Andy Andall in round two of his last eight fight.

It was a disappointing night, however, for five other Pacific boxers hoping to win a medal.

Heavywight Arthur Lavalou of Papua New Guinea was stopped by one of the division's favourites, Lewis Williams of England, while compatriots welterweight Neville Warupi and bantamweight Jamie Chang both lost on points.

Samoan light middleweight Marion Ah Tong was defeated 5-0 on points to his Tanzanian opponent, Kassim Mbunduke, and Niue's Xavier Mata'afa-Ikinofo also lost on points to India's Roshit Tokas.

Rose close to medal

Samoan thrower Alex Rose narrowly missed out on a Commonwealth Games medal.

Rose threw 64.56 metres for fourth place in Birmingham, just two centimtres behind the bronze medallist, Travis Smikle of Jamiaca.

Rose was born and raised in the United States but his dad grew up in Samoa and he first represented his adopted country in 2012.

Australia's Matt Denny won gold, ahead of England's Lawrence Okoye.

Fiji's Naibili Vatunisolo has taken bronze in the women's para discus event.

Earlier, Ata Maama Tuutafaiva finished 10th in the women's shot put.

