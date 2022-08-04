Queensland shooting: Man critical, multiple people injured

AAP

One man is in critical condition and multiple people were reportedly injured as a result of a shooting in north Queensland.

A Queensland Police car.

A Queensland Police car. (Source: istock.com)

An emergency lockdown is in place at a rural property at Collinsville, northwest of Mackay.

At least one man has been shot and is in a critical condition, police confirm.

"One male has been located some distance from the property and is currently being treated for a gunshot wound.

"Police are currently conducting emergency operations in the area and requesting members of the public and aircraft to not attend the location."

The incident was reported to have unfolded near the tiny town of Bogie about 9am (local time, 11am NZT) on Thursday.

Police declared an emergency lockdown for the immediate area surrounding around the property at 11.30am (local time, 1.30pm NZT).

Queensland Ambulance Service said eight crews had been sent to the incident coming from Mackay, Townsville and Rockhampton.

Paramedics have also been sent to a location in the area, but a spokeswoman would not confirm any incident details.

ABC News reported the RACQ Central Queensland rescue helicopter was en route to Bogie, with a spokesperson for the service saying they understood a shooter was still at large.

Police have not confirmed if a manhunt is underway.

