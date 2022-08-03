Treason Act charge after Windsor Castle crossbow incident

Source: Associated Press

British prosecutors have charged a man with intending to “injure or alarm” the Queen after he was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

Police guard the Henry VIII gate to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.

Police guard the Henry VIII gate to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. (Source: Associated Press)

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has been charged under the Treason Act after allegedly being caught with a crossbow on the palace grounds.

Chail, from Southampton, has been charged with “discharging or aiming firearms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm her Majesty.”

That is an offence under section 2 of the Treason Act of 1842.

He has also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.

Chail is in custody and will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 17.

WorldUK and EuropeRoyaltyCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Major NZ bank reduces home loan rates

2

Cost of living payment error 'disrespectful' to taxpayers – Luxon

3

Man denies fatally shooting West Auckland father and daughter

4

Two people dead after car rolls near Oamaru

5

House prices fall at fastest rate in more than a decade

Latest Stories

Treason Act charge after Windsor Castle crossbow incident

Bates and Jensen do the damage for White Ferns

Some shoppers turning back on big supermarket chains

Man denies fatally shooting West Auckland father and daughter

Putin's rumoured girlfriend hit with latest US sanctions

Related Stories

Putin's rumoured girlfriend hit with latest US sanctions

No charges for Virginia cop who pepper-sprayed army lieutenant

Some flee eastern Ukraine, others defy order to leave

UN chief warns world is one step from 'nuclear annihilation'