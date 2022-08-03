Putin's rumoured girlfriend hit with latest US sanctions

Source: Associated Press

A new round of US sanctions targeting Russian elites includes a woman named in news reports as Vladimir Putin’s long-time romantic partner.

In this Thursday, Nov. 4, 2004 file photo President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks with gymnast Alina Kabaeva at a Kremlin banquet in Moscow, Russia.

In this Thursday, Nov. 4, 2004 file photo President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks with gymnast Alina Kabaeva at a Kremlin banquet in Moscow, Russia. (Source: Associated Press)

The Treasury Department said on Wednesday that the government has frozen the visa of Alina Kabaeva, an Olympic gymnast in her youth and former member of the state Duma, and imposed other property restrictions. The department said she is also head of a Russian national media company that promotes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Critics of the Kremlin and imprisoned Russian rights campaigner Alexey Navalny have been calling for sanctions against Kabaeva, saying her news outlet took the lead in portraying Western commentary on the invasion as a disinformation campaign.

The UK sanctioned Kabaeva in May and the EU imposed travel and asset restrictions on her in June.

Also named in Treasury's latest sanctions package is Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev, an oligarch who owns the Witanhurst estate, a 25-bedroom mansion that is the second-largest estate in London after Buckingham Palace.

His US$120 million yacht, the Alfa Nero, was also identified as blocked property. Also sanctioned was his son Andrey Andreevich Guryev and his son's Russian investment firm Dzhi AI Invest OOO.

“As innocent people suffer from Russia’s illegal war of aggression, Putin’s allies have enriched themselves and funded opulent lifestyles,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

“Together with our allies, the United States will also continue to choke off revenue and equipment underpinning Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine.”

The State Department also imposed additional visa restrictions and other sanctions.

In April, the US imposed sanctions on Putin’s adult daughters Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova.

WorldNorth AmericaUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Major NZ bank reduces home loan rates

2

Cost of living payment error 'disrespectful' to taxpayers – Luxon

3

Man denies fatally shooting West Auckland father and daughter

4

Two people dead after car rolls near Oamaru

5

House prices fall at fastest rate in more than a decade

Latest Stories

Treason Act charge after Windsor Castle crossbow incident

Bates and Jensen do the damage for White Ferns

Some shoppers turning back on big supermarket chains

Man denies fatally shooting West Auckland father and daughter

Putin's rumoured girlfriend hit with latest US sanctions

Related Stories

Treason Act charge after Windsor Castle crossbow incident

US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing

No charges for Virginia cop who pepper-sprayed army lieutenant

Some flee eastern Ukraine, others defy order to leave