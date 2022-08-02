Strong wind closes roads and ski fields in central South Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

Wind is causing havoc across the central South Island, downing trees and closing roads and ski fields.

Flooding on State Highway 6 near Mt Pisa, Cromwell. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

Fallen trees caused the closure of State Highway 6 near Orman Falls on the West Coast this morning, but it has since reopened.

Waka Kotahi crews have cleared the branches but warn there will still be delays, with minor rockfalls and surface flooding along the road from Cromwell to Haast.

Waka Kotahi senior network manager Robert Choveaux said it was particularly bad between Cromwell and Luggate where flooded paddocks were spilling water onto the road.

Strong gusts also felled trees in Canterbury and forced the closure of State Highway 8 between Lake Pukaki and Lake Tekapō for two hours this morning.

It since reopened, but a reduced speed limit and stop-go signs were in place, he said.

Motorists were urged to take extra care when travelling on state highways through Canterbury and Otago today, with strong wind gusts expected on six other main routes, including Lindis and Arthur's Passes, and State Highway 85.

People were told to expect delays, drive to the conditions and regularly check travel alerts for updates.

Conditions were expected to ease this evening.

The gale force winds had affected ski fields as well, with many in the South Island closed for the day.

Rain, snow and wind had been reported at several popular ski spots, including Cardrona and Coronet Peak.

Cardrona spokeswoman Jen Houltham said it was very windy up the mountain and the field had received 25 centimetres of fresh snow.

She hoped the field would reopen tomorrow morning.

Ski fields at Mount Hutt, Treble Cone, the Remarkables, Ōhau, Porters and Cheeseman had all also closed.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand

