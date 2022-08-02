More warning signs may have prevented Oz mum's selfie spot death

Source: AAP

More warning signs at a popular lookout spot in Victoria's west could have prevented a woman's death, a coroner has found.

Looking out over the valley and mountains below from the Boroka Lookout in the Grampians, Victoria. (Source: istock.com)

Rosy Loomba was taking a photo with her husband at the Grampians' Boroka Lookout in December 2020 when she fell to her death.

The 38-year-old was trying to walk back from the "selfie rock" ledge to her children and friends but lost her balance and fell 30 metres, Deputy State Coroner Jacqui Hawkins found.

Loomba died from multiple injuries, including skull fractures and a dislocated spine.

While the lookout spot is fenced off, Hawkins said it was common for people to climb over the "easily scaled" wire fence to take photos on the rock ledge.

At the time of Loomba's death, there were 30 other people waiting to take their photo.

Hawkins recommended Parks Victoria install extra signage in the area that expressly stated people have died and been seriously injured at the location.

"I note that adventurers and park attendees may continue to climb fences to access lookouts in order to get a photo or for their own curiosity," the coroner said in her findings.

"Mrs Loomba's death is a reminder of the dangers associated with ignoring signage and fencing which is put in place to keep people safe."

The coroner's report noted Parks Victoria installed additional infrastructure and signage at Boroka Lookout this year.

Parks Victoria will provide a written response to the coroner within three months, setting out how the recommendations will be addressed.

"We're reviewing the existing signage at the Boroka Lookout, including reviewing the recommendations from the Coroner's Court," a spokesperson told AAP in a statement.

Accidents

