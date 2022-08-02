Four inmates remain on roof of Hawke's Bay prison

Source: 1News

Two of the six inmates from Hawke's Bay Regional Prison's youth unit who spent a chilly night on the roof after accessing the area on Monday afternoon have come down.

Prisoners on roof of Hawke's Bay prison (Source: 1News)

The group gained access to the roof at around 2.30pm on Monday. The were aged 17 to 19 and from the youth unit, which had since been secured.

There was no risk to the public.

Some of the group had jackets and there was a bean bag on the roof.

The temperature dropped to 1degC overnight.

In a statement to 1News just after 12.30pm on Tuesday, Chief Custodial Officer Neil Beale said a second person had come down from the roof, after the first person had come down earlier in the morning.

"The prisoner negotiation team continues to engage with the remaining ... prisoners."

On Tuesday morning, they indicated they were listening to reports of the situation on a radio.

