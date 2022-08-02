Former Black Cap Heath Davis comes out as gay

Source: AAP

Three decades after his Test debut, Heath Davis has become the first male New Zealand international cricketer to come out as gay.

Heath Davis celebrates an English dismissal for New Zealand in a Test in 1997.

Heath Davis celebrates an English dismissal for New Zealand in a Test in 1997. (Source: Photosport)

Davis played five Tests and 11 ODIs for the Black Caps and had a lengthy first class career in domestic cricket as a fiery pace bowler.

Speaking to the Spinoff, Davis described a "lonely" experience in the game, leaving his teammates on nights out.

Davis said moving clubs from Wellington to Auckland provided a freer experience.

"Everyone in Auckland knew I was gay, in the team, but it didn't seem to be that big an issue," he said.

"If you're sharing a room with them or something, (maybe not). On the field it was all good."

Davis, now 50, now lives in Brisbane.

He is one of a very few international cricketers to share their non-heterosexuality, following English wicketkeeper Steven Davies in 2011.

CricketBlack Caps

Popular Stories

1

The NZ town where you can buy a first home for $325,000

2

Conjoined twins in Brazil separated with help of virtual reality

3

Farmer whose $318 boots fell apart told to take better care

4

NZ pledges $15m to support Samoa’s climate change resilience

5

Ardern toasts New Zealand's enduring friendship with Samoa

Latest Stories

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri killed in US airstrike

Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

NZ 'can't rely' on overseas nurses to fill staffing shortages

Photo Gallery: Day 4 in Birmingham - Kiwi golden state of mind

Related Stories

Mark Chapman hits unbeaten ton as Black Caps ease past Scotland

Finn Allen stars with century in Blacks Caps T20 win over Scotland

Kane Williamson to lead Black Caps against Windies in Caribbean

Black Caps complete T20 series sweep over Ireland