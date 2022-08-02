Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

Source: Associated Press

Beyoncé is removing an offensive term for disabled people from a new song on her record Renaissance, just weeks after rapper Lizzo also changed lyrics to remove the same word.

Beyonce performing on stage in 2018.

Beyonce performing on stage in 2018. (Source: Getty)

“The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” a spokeswoman for Beyoncé wrote in a statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The song Heated, which was co-written with Canadian rapper Drake among several others, uses the word “spaz", which is considered a derogatory reference to the medical term spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy.

READ MORE: Beyonce releases message to fans following new album drop

Lizzo also removed the word from one of her songs, Grrrls, in June after disability advocates complained about the lyrics. Lizzo said in a statement she never wanted to promote derogatory language.

Disability advocate Hannah Diviney, who pointed out Lizzo’s lyrics that lead to the change, wrote on Twitter that hearing the word again used by Beyoncé “felt like a slap in the face to me, the disabled community & the progress we tried to make with Lizzo".

EntertainmentMusicNorth America

Popular Stories

1

The NZ town where you can buy a first home for $325,000

2

Conjoined twins in Brazil separated with help of virtual reality

3

Farmer whose $318 boots fell apart told to take better care

4

NZ pledges $15m to support Samoa’s climate change resilience

5

Ardern toasts New Zealand's enduring friendship with Samoa

Latest Stories

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri killed in US airstrike

Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

NZ 'can't rely' on overseas nurses to fill staffing shortages

Photo Gallery: Day 4 in Birmingham - Kiwi golden state of mind

Related Stories

Katherine Schwarzenegger posts 75th birthday tribute to her dad

Albuquerque Breaking Bad statues honour actors

Watch: Will Smith issues apology to Chris Rock over Oscars slap