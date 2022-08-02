Drummond picks up NZ's 10th cycling medal with scratch race silver

Kiwi cyclist Michaela Drummond has added yet another medal to the New Zealand cycling team's impressive campaign at this year's Commonwealth Games, claiming a silver in the women's scratch race on the final day of action at the velodrome.

Ellesse Andrews celebrates at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Photosport)

After the scratch race was restarted following an unfortunate crash which involved fellow Kiwi Bryony Botha, Drummond joined a last lap attack from England's Laura Kenny to cross the line second and with it claimed New Zealand's 10th cycling medal this year - with even more medals still possible.

Earlier, Ellesse Andrews opened the day with the fastest time in qualifying for the women's keirin.

Andrews won the third of four heats for the women's keirin on Tuesday morning NZT, posting the fastest time of the four heats with a 11.385 effort - 0.307s faster than the next closest rider in her race.

The heat win saw Andrews advance straight to the second round at Lee Valley VeloPark in London which she also won to advance to the final. Fellow Kiwi Olivia King was eliminated after being sent to the repechages.

Andrews, who has so far won two golds and a silver at this year's Commonwealth Games, opened the final day of action for New Zealand's cycling team after they amassed nine medals across the opening three days of competition.

Along with the women's keirin, Aotearoa can medal in the women's scratch race and men's points race throughout Tuesday morning.

Nick Kergozou De La Boessiere narrowly missed out on a medal in the men's time trial, finishing fifth in the event after being knocked off the podium by the final two riders.

A slow start came back to haunt the 26-year-old as he ranked 9th fastest over the opening 250m but managed to put down the second-fastest split at the 500m mark and fastest section for 750m.

With the scratch race finished, Andrews will race the final of women's keirin before Campbell Stewart, Aaron Gate and Corbin Strong wrap the campaign in the points race.