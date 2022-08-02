Andrews blitzes keirin heats to start final day of cycling action

Kiwi cyclist Ellesse Andrews has opened New Zealand's final day of medal-chasing action at the velodrome with the fastest time in qualifying for the women's keirin.

Ellesse Andrews celebrates at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Photosport)

Andrews won the third of four heats for the women's keirin on Tuesday morning NZT, posting the fastest time of the four heats with a 11.385 effort - 0.307s faster than the next closest rider in her race.

The heat win means Andrews has advanced straight to the second round of the discipline at Lee Valley VeloPark in London while fellow Kiwi Olivia King will hope to join her with a strong run in the repechages after finishing fourth in her heat.

Andrews, who has so far won two golds and a silver at this year's Commonwealth Games, opened the final day of action for New Zealand's cycling team after they amassed nine medals across the opening three days of competition.

Along with the women's keirin, Aotearoa can medal in the men's 1km time trial, women's scratch race and men's points race throughout Tuesday morning.

Nick Kergozou De La Boessiere will be the first Kiwi cyclist who has a chance to medal when he enters the time trial before endurance riders Emily Shearman, Bryony Botha and Michaela Drummond hit the track in the scratch race.

Andrews and King can then potentially race the final of women's keirin before Campbell Stewart, Aaron Gate and Corbin Strong wrap the campaign in the points race.