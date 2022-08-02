Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri killed in US drone strike

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday confirmed that a US drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri, declaring “justice has been delivered.”

Ayman al-Zawahri. (Source: Associated Press)

“This terrorist leader is no more,” Biden said in an evening (Tuesday morning NZT) speech from the White House.

Biden said he hoped al-Zawahri's death brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States.

Biden said US intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family.

The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out on Sunday.