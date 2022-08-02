Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri killed in US airstrike - report

Source: Associated Press

A US airstrike has killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahri speaks in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahri speaks in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Source: Associated Press)

Current and former officials began hearing Monday (US time) that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until it could his death could be confirmed, according to person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

White House officials declined to confirm the al-Zawahri was killed but noted in a statement that “the United States conducted a counter-terrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties".

US President Joe Biden is expected to discuss further details of the operation in an address to the nation on Tuesday morning NZT.

