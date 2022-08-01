Petch, Drummond just miss podium in 3rd day of cycling action

New Zealand's third morning of Commonwealth medal chasing at the track cycling in London has opened with two narrow misses of the podium.

Rebecca Petch. (Source: Getty)

Michaela Drummond was the best of three Kiwis racing the women's point race first up with Bryony Botha finishing eighth and Emily Shearman right behind her in 9th.

Australia's Georgia Baker blitzed the field with a 55 point tally in the 25km race - 19 points ahead of second-placed Scottish rider Neah Evans with Wales' Eluned King rounding out the podium a further four points back.

The Kiwi trio all managed to bank 20 points for lapping an opponent but couldn't keep with the pace Baker was setting as she, Evans and King all pulled away from the pack to continue trading points during the sprints.

In the end, Drummond only managed to take points in four of the 10 sprints while Botha and Shearman only scored in one sprint each.

Shortly after, Petch - who has only recently transitioned to sprint cycling after representing New Zealand in BMX at last year's Tokyo Olympics - looked set for a bronze medal in the women's 500m time trial before Australia's Kristina Clonan knocked her off the podium with a gold medal-winning performance.

As a result, Petch had to settle for fourth in the event, 0.321s off bronze medal winner Sophie Capewell of England.

The New Zealand cycling team, who has earned eight medals - including five golds - to date, can still add to their tally on Monday morning with George Jackson, Campbell Stewart and Corbin Strong competing in the men's scratch race final after making it through qualifying on Sunday night.

Jackson will return to the velodrome after getting tied up in a horror crash on Sunday evening during heats for the event, which left him with skin burns while England's Matt Walls went over the railing and into the crowd.

NZOC officials confirmed to 1News Jackson would race the final.