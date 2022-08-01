Lewis Clareburt wins his 2nd gold with 200m butterfly triumph

Lewis Clareburt has picked up his second gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, adding the 200m butterfly title to his collection.

Lewis Clareburt (Source: Photosport)

Clareburt entered Monday morning's race as the fastest qualifier - as he did in Sunday's 400m individual medley final which he won in record time - but South Africa's Chad le Clos was determined to take that aura from the Kiwi.

Le Clos got off to a blistering start to get a length on the rest of the field with Clareburt sitting back in third after the opening 50m as England's James Guy also came to the party from an outside lane.

The South African managed to keep his lead at the halfway mark but was clearly starting to tire as Clareburt and Guy started to rein him in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Le Clos entered the final leg with a 0.50s lead over Clareburt but it wasn't enough as the 23-year-old caught him and went ahead with 10 metres to spare.

In the end, Clareburt took the race by 0.29s over Le Clos while Guy settled for bronze.

The win gives New Zealand it's fourth medal in the pool to date in Birmingham.