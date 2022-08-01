Drummond 5th in women's points race as cyclists hunt more medals

New Zealand's third morning of Commonwealth Games medal chasing at the track cycling in London has opened with a fifth place finish for Michaela Drummond in the women's points race.

Bryony Botha. (Source: Photosport)

Drummond was the best of three Kiwis racing the event with Bryony Botha finishing eighth and Emily Shearman right behind her in 9th.

Australia's Georgia Baker blitzed the field with a 55 point tally in the 25km race - 19 points ahead of second-placed Scottish rider Neah Evans with Wales' Eluned King rounding out the podium a further four points back.

The Kiwi trio all managed to bank 20 points for lapping an opponent but couldn't keep with the pace Baker was setting as she, Evans and King all pulled away from the pack to continue trading points during the sprints.

In the end, Drummond only managed to take points in four of the 10 sprints while Botha and Shearman only scored in one sprint each.

It was the first of three medal events for the Kiwi cycling team on Monday morning, who to date have won eight medals, including five golds, in Birmingham.

Former BMX rider-turned sprinter Rebecca Petch will be up first in the women's 500m time trial before George Jackson, Campbell Stewart and Corbin Strong compete in the men's scratch race final after making it through qualifying.

Jackson returns to the velodrome after getting tied up in a horror crash on Sunday evening during heats for the event, which left him with skin burns while England's Matt Walls went over the railing and into the crowd.

NZOC officials confirmed to 1News Jackson would race the final.