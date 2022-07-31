Katherine Schwarzenegger posts 75th birthday tribute to her dad

Katherine Schwarzenegger has paid a birthday tribute to her father Arnold Schwarzenegger with a series of childhood images.

The Terminator legend turned 75 on Saturday, with his daughter posting a variety of poignant snaps in an Instagram post, including one of the pair riding horses as Arnie makes a peace sign behind her head.

Katherine captioned the post: "Happy birthday daddy!! We love you so much!

"You're the best and most fun opa and dad and we are all so lucky to have you in our lives! Happy happy!!"

The author - the daughter of Arnie and his former wife Maria Shriver - is married to Hollywood actor Chris Pratt and the pair share children Lyla, 23 months, and Eloise, two months, with the Twins star gushing about his expanding family in an interview earlier this year.

Arnie said: "It's the easiest thing to be a grandfather. "They come over to the house, you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, put her on the horse, put her with the dog. And after two hours, they leave.

"It's fantastic! I have a great time when they come over to the house."

Arnie also revealed that he was "proud" of Katherine and her achievements.

He said: "I love my daughter. Katherine is so wonderful and I'm so proud of her."

"When they come over the whole house lights up."

Pratt also sent birthday wishes to Arnie and shared a photo of the pair sharing cigars, with the caption: "Happy birthday to the man, the myth, and the legend. Love you @schwarzenegger!"