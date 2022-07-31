Boat with 1300 litres of fuel runs aground off Kaikōura coast

A 40-foot boat has run aground off the coast of Kaikōura in Canterbury overnight.

A 40 foot boat has run aground off the coast of Kaikōura. (Source: Environment Canterbury.)

The vessel has about 1300 litres of fuel on board.

Canterbury Regional Council on-scene commander Emma Parr said four crew members had been rescued safe and well, despite the unfavourable weather conditions.

"We aware of the delicate ecosystem in this area and are working to minimise any potential impact," Parr said in a statement.

The owner was now attempting to tow the vessel with help from locals, Parr said.

"The current weather is not favourable, with a strong cold southerly. The owner, along with help from locals, are attempting to tow the vessel, with plans for fuel removal and salvage of the vessel," she said.

