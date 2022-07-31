Black Ferns 7s knocked out of gold medal contention by old Aussie rivals

The Black Ferns Sevens have been beaten in a dramatic Commonwealth Games semifinal 17-12 by Australia on Sunday morning in Coventry.

Portia Woodman looks to fend in the Commonwealth Games semi-final against Australia. (Source: Getty)

It means the best the Olympic champions can hope for in Birmingham is a bronze medal.

They will play Canada in that match after Fiji beat Canada 24-7 in the other semifinal.

In what was a repeat of the final four years ago on the Gold Coast won in dramatic fashion by New Zealand, the Australians came back from a 12-7 deficit to control possession in the second half, with the Aussie hero rookie Maddison Levi, who scored all three of their tries.

The Black Ferns had gone into the knockout game after putting hosts England to the sword in their final pool match but struggled with the pressure exerted by Australia after the break, although the Kiwis were helped by a yellow card on Teagan Levi with time up after she was adjudged to have pulled Portia Woodman’s hair in a tackle.

New Zealand responded to an early Levi try with a score by Woodman on the right after good early work by Kelly Brazier and Michaela Blyde and an accurate pass by Tyler Nathan-Wong.

And the Black Ferns appeared in control when Theresa Fitzpatrick scored a converted try after a beautiful cut move with Nathan-Wong for a good halftime lead.

But after an untidy re-start by Australia, Levi was over in left corner in Sarah Hirini’s attempted tackle.

With just under four minutes remaining, Brazier dropped the re-start to put more pressure on New Zealand.

And with possession, albeit going backwards, Levi finished off a breakout move for her third try which was converted and gave Australia a 17-12 lead with less than a minute to play.

In the final seconds after Teagan Levi’s sinbinning, the Black Ferns opted for a scrum but Australia swarmed the subsequent breakdown, and, while the ball was knocked on, time was up for the Black Ferns.