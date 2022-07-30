Watch: Will Smith issues apology to Chris Rock over Oscars slap

Will Smith has issued an apology to Chris Rock for slapping him at the Oscars.

The actor, 53, also claimed the 57-year-old comic has not yet forgiven him for the attack at this year’s Academy Awards after he “reached out”.

Smith said in an Instagram video posted on Saturday he was “fogged out” and “fuzzy” at the time of the slap, which was why he didn’t say sorry to Chris at the time.

He added in a question and answer session which he said was filled with “fair” questions from fans: “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you.

“My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

He also apologised to Rock’s mother and entire family, saying: “I just didn’t realise how many people got hurt in that moment, so I want to apologise to Chris's mother. I want to apologise.”

Smith insisted his wife Jada, 50, did not instruct him to slap Rock, adding he takes full responsibility for what happened.

He said he instead chose to slap the stand-up based on their “history”.

Smith said: “I spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and the complexities of what happened in that moment.