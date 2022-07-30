Spear tackle could lead to big ban for Nathan Cleary

Ivan Cleary is resigned to the fact his son Nathan could miss the rest of Penrith's regular season through suspension but warned that the Panthers star would come back with a point to prove.

Nathan Cleary. (Source: Photosport)

The Penrith halfback could be missing for his side's build-up towards the finals after being sent off for the first time in his career on Friday.

The Panthers are one win from clinching the minor premiership but are now staring at an extended period without the 24-year-old after he was dismissed in the first half of their 34-10 defeat to Parramatta.

Nathan was sent off for a spear tackle on Eels playmaker Dylan Brown and will await the adjudication of the NRL's match review committee on Saturday morning.

Luckily for both players, Brown did not suffer a serious injury to his head or neck.

Owing to a previous charge earlier in the season, Nathan could miss the Panthers' five remaining regular season games if hit with a grade-three charge.

"I think all the boys know if they've been in that position they'd feel the same," said Ivan.

"I don't think he meant to do it. He's done a fair bit for our team over the years.

"I know Nat pretty well and this will fuel his fire for later."

The Panthers are already without five-eighth Jarome Luai and face to

