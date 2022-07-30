Men's pursuit team claims NZ's first gold in Birmingham

The men's pursuit team have claimed New Zealand's first gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games with a superb ride in the final on Saturday morning.

The men's sprint team competes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

The men's pursuit team showed their class in London, taking down England in front of a sold out crowd backing the homeside with a superb ride.

After falling behind by 0.3s in the opening laps, New Zealand turned on the gas at 1000m mark to put some distance between themselves and the hosts by the halfway mark.

Despite England's best efforts to claw the Kiwis back in, New Zealand's squad of Aaron Gate, Jordan Kerby, Tom Sexton and Campbell Stewart came home with a 3:47.575 to claim gold - 2.009 seconds faster than England.

The ride was New Zealand's first gold at this year's Commonwealth Games with another gold medal still potentially on the way when the women's sprint team lines up later Saturday morning.

Earlier, the women's team pursuit claimed New Zealand's second silver medal of this year's Commonwealth Games after a gritty performance against Australia in the final.

The women's pursuit team competes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

The fact the team reached the final on Saturday morning was impressive in of itself after a late roster change had to be made earlier this week following the withdrawal of Ally Wollaston after an injury at the Tour de France Femme.

With new member Ellesse Andrews dropping out early in the race to preserve herself for her team sprint final in an hour's time, the remaining trio of Bryony Botha, Michaela Drummond and Emily Shearman were left to face off with a full-power Australia for more than three quarters of the race.

While the trio stayed in the contest to the end, it wasn't enough with the Australians finishing 5.750s ahead.

A fourth cycling medal is then possible to finish things at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London when the men's sprint team face Canada in the bronze medal race later Saturday morning.