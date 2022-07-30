Botha guaranteed a medal as Kiwi cyclists continue red-hot form

New Zealand's cycling team continues to impress at this year's Commonwealth Games with Bryony Botha guaranteed a medal on day 2 and others still in the hunt too.

Bryony Botha. (Source: Photosport)

After claiming four medals on the opening day of competition, the cycling team returned to Lee Valley VeloPark in London for individual competitions with the women's individual sprint and individual pursuit first up.

Ellesse Andrews, Olivia King and Rebecca Petch - who together won gold in the team sprint - all qualified in the individual sprint first up but Andrews was the only one to advance to the quarter-finals after the round-of-16.

Botha then guaranteed another medal for New Zealand with her effort in the women's individual pursuit, booking a place in the gold medal race as top qualifier with Commonwealth Games record time of 3:19.836 - a whopping 2.159s faster than her opponent for the final, Australia's Maeve Plouffe.

It continues a superb run of late for Botha who has broken the New Zealand record three times recently as well as the Oceania record.

Should Botha go on to win Sunday morning, it would also add another chapter to New Zealand's stacked history in the event with Alison Shanks [2010], Sarah Ulmer [2002 and 1998] and Madonna Harris [1990] all previous winners for Aotearoa. Ulmer also took home a silver in 1994.

Besides Botha and the women's sprinters, New Zealand will also chase medals in the men's keirin on day 2 with Sam Dakin, Callum Saunders and Sam Webster all entered and also in the men's individual pursuit through Tom Sexton and Aaron Gate.