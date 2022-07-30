Blinken presses Griner, Whelan deal in call with top Russian

Source: Associated Press

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov by phone on Friday and urged Moscow to accept a US offer to release WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American detainee, Paul Whelan.

Brittney Griner pictured playing in game 1 of the WBNA finals on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Brittney Griner pictured playing in game 1 of the WBNA finals on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Source: Associated Press)

It was Blinken's first talk with his Russian counterpart since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Blinken did not provide details of Lavrov’s response to what he had previously called a “substantial proposal" for Russia to release Whelan and Griner. Blinken had publicly requested the call and revealed the existence of the offer to Russia — which people familiar with it say involves a swap for Whelan and Griner with convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Blinken described the call as “a frank and direct conversation” centred primarily on the proposal for the release of the Americans.

“I urged Foreign Minister Lavrov to move forward with that proposal. I can’t give you an assessment of whether that is any more or less likely.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Source: Associated Press)

Blinken also said he had pressed Lavrov on the importance of Russia following through on an agreement to allow Ukrainian grain shipments to leave the Black Sea and warned him of consequences should Moscow move ahead with suspected plans to annex portions of eastern and southern Ukraine.

READ MORE: 'Terrified' WNBA star Griner sends letter to Biden for help

Blinken said he told Lavrov that the world will “never recognise” any annexation of Ukrainian territory, which he said would ““will result in significant additional costs for Russia.”

He declined to comment on how Lavrov replied to his messages. “I don’t want to characterize any of Foreign Minister Lavrov’s responses.”

WorldNorth AmericaUK and EuropeCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Wilde appeals time penalty, could be promoted to triathlon gold

2

Woodman injury dampens blazing start by NZ Sevens teams

3

Two golds in an hour! Kiwi cyclists go on Comm Games medal blitz

4

Triathlete Hayden Wilde wins NZ's first medal in Birmingham

5

Julie Anne Genter not seeking Green Party co-leadership

Latest Stories

Sophie Pascoe adds to golden opening day with 100m freestyle win

West Auckland vape shop hit by ram-raiders overnight

Blyde racks up six tries as Sevens sisters thump Sri Lanka

Invisible ink, coded papers add mystery to ID theft case

Zelensky visits ships loaded with Ukrainian grain for export

Related Stories

Invisible ink, coded papers add mystery to ID theft case

Zelensky visits ships loaded with Ukrainian grain for export

Flooding kills at least 8 people in Kentucky

Sydney police baffled by suspicious deaths of two sisters