Recession fears rise in US as economy shrinks for 2nd quarter

The US economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession.

A man shops at a supermarket on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in New York. (Source: Associated Press)

The decline the Commerce Department has reported in the gross domestic product (GDP) - the broadest gauge of the economy - followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession.

The GDP report for last quarter pointed to weakness across the economy. Consumer spending slowed as Americans bought fewer goods. Business investment fell. Inventories tumbled as businesses slowed their restocking of shelves, shaving 2 percentage points from GDP.

Higher borrowing rates, a consequence of the Federal Reserve's series of rate hikes, clobbered home construction, which shrank at a 14% annual rate. Government spending dropped, too.

The report comes at a critical time. Consumers and businesses have been struggling under the weight of punishing inflation and higher loan costs.

Apart from the US, the global economy as a whole is also grappling with high inflation and weakening growth, especially after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy and food prices soaring. Europe, highly dependent on Russian natural gas, appears especially vulnerable to a recession.

In the US, the inflation surge and fear of a recession have eroded consumer confidence and stirred anxiety about the economy, which is sending frustratingly mixed signals. And with the November midterm elections nearing, Americans' discontent has diminished President Joe Biden's public approval ratings and could increase the likelihood that the Democrats will lose control of the House and Senate.

In the wake of the second straight negative GDP report, Biden downplayed the news, pointing to continued low unemployment and strong hiring.

"Coming off of last year's historic economic growth - and regaining all the private-sector jobs lost during the pandemic crisis - it's no surprise that the economy is slowing down as the Federal Reserve acts to bring down inflation," the president said in a statement.

"But even as we face historic global challenges, we are on the right path and we will come through this transition stronger and more secure."

Before accounting for surging prices, the economy actually grew at a 7.8% annual pace in the April-June quarter. But inflation wiped out that gain and then some and produced a negative GDP number.