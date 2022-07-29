NZME Radio to pay Clarke Gayford 'confidential sum'

Source: 1News

NZME Radio has agreed to pay Clarke Gayford, the fiancé of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a confidential sum after causing him "hurt and distress" with comments broadcast on a podcast and published on social media.

Clarke Gayford and Jacinda Ardern.

Clarke Gayford and Jacinda Ardern. (Source: Getty)

He called the statements that were aired on KICK Fresh Music Friday podcast and social media pages "damaging and untrue".

Gayford said it was based on rumours that were baseless lies.

"In a settlement between the parties, NZME Radio agreed to pay a confidential sum to Mr Gayford."

On its Facebook page, KICK wrote that NZME Radio had apologised to Gayford for the comments and the "hurt and distress they have caused".

In both Gayford's and KICK's statements, it said NZME Radio "accepts that he has never been the subject of criminal charges and is not now the subject of criminal charges in any court in New Zealand".

1News contacted NZME but a spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the statement published on KICK's Facebook page.

KICK was started last year by broadcasting school interns at NZME.

NZME also owns NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB.

New ZealandPoliticsMedia

