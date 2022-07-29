NZ athletes proudly on show at Comm Games opening ceremony

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham have kicked off with the opening ceremony underway at Alexander Stadium.

The athletes of New Zealand enter the stadium during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England (Source: Associated Press)

More than 5000 athletes from 72 nations and territories, and fans from all over have descended on England’s second biggest city.

This year’s games will take place across 12 days and boasts the biggest sporting programme in its history with 270 events. It’s also set to be the most well attended with more than a million tickets sold already.

Spectators pose for a photo ahead of the opening ceremony. (Source: Associated Press)

Around 30,000 people are expected to be in attendance with British band Duran Duran headlining the ceremony. Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi and a huge choir will also be performing.

Birmingham is known for playing a significant role in the Industrial Revolution from the 18th century and the performances at the ceremony reflect that.

Athletes from New Zealand enter the stadium during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony (Source: Associated Press)

Six-time Commonwealth Games medallist in squash, Joelle King and two-time medallist in the shot put, Tom Walsh were New Zealand's flagbearers, leading their fellow Kiwi athletes into the stadium.

King and Walsh are first male and female athletes to jointly carry the flag for the country at a Commonwealth Games.

Teams from the Oceania region were first to walk out at Alexander Stadium.

New Zealand's team at the parade include the Tall Blacks 3x3 side, White Ferns, Black Sticks and the beach volleyball athletes.

White Fern Suzie Bates spoke with a reporter at the ceremony and talked about her transition from representing the country in basketball and now in cricket.

The dual international will be part of T20 cricket's first appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

Prince Charles and Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall will officially open the games in Queen Elizabeth’s absence.

Australia who hosted the 2018 games in the Gold Coast will lead the Parade of Nations and it will conclude with England who hosted the event back in 1934 and 2002.

In total there are 136 gold medals available for female athletes and 134 for men, as well as 10 up for grabs in the mixed contests.