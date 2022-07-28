Facebook parent Meta posts first revenue decline in history

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, posted its first revenue decline in history on Thursday, dragged down by a drop in ad spending as the economy falters — and as competition from rival TikTok intensifies.

A Meta Portal Go is displayed during a preview of the Meta Store in California. (Source: Associated Press)

The results largely followed a broader decline in the digital advertising market that is dinging Meta rivals such as Google, Twitter — which also posted a revenue decline — and Snap. Google's parent company Alphabet reported its slowest quarterly growth in two years this week.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Meta is slowing its pace of investments and plans to "steadily reduce" employee growth after a hiring blitz earlier this year.

"This is a period that demands more intensity," he said in a conference call with analysts. "Expect us to get more done with fewer resources."

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the economic downturn, Meta faces some unique challenges, including the looming departure of its chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, the chief architect of the company's massive advertising business.

In addition to TikTok, the decline in ad spending among the downturn and Apple's privacy changes, "questions about Meta's leadership" — including Sandberg's exit and negative sentiment about the company as a whole — also contributed to the decline, said Raj Shah, a managing partner at digital consultancy Publicis Sapient.

Meta earned profits of US$6.69 billion (NZ$10.68 billion), or US$2.46 (NZ$3.93) per share, in the April-June period. That's down 36% from US$10.39 billion (NZ$16.59 billion), or US$3.61 (NZ$5.76) per share, in the same period a year ago.

Revenue was US$28.82 billion (NZ$46.01 billion), down 1% from US$29.08 billion (NZ$46.42 billion) a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of US$2.54 (NZ$4.05) per share on revenue of US$28.91 billion (NZ$46.15 billion), according to a poll by FactSet.

READ MORE: Exploring the digital frontier through the 'metaverse'

Meta is in the midst of a corporate transformation that it says will take years to complete. It wants to evolve from a provider of social platforms to a dominant power in a nascent virtual reality construct it calls the "metaverse" — sort of like the internet brought to life, or at least rendered in 3D.

ADVERTISEMENT

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has described it as an immersive virtual environment, a place people can virtually "enter" rather than just staring at a screen. The company is investing billions in its metaverse plans that will likely take years to pay off — and as part of its plan renamed itself Meta last fall.

"Expect Meta's decline to continue until Meta can monetise the metaverse, and begin another Meta-reverse," Shah said.