1 in 2 Australians abused through technology - report

Source: AAP

One in two Australians have been abused, harassed or stalked through technology in their lifetime, a report has found.

Computer (file photo).

Computer (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

A little more than a third of people have been monitored and controlled through their devices or social media, according to the report from Australia's National Research Organisation for Women's Safety (ANROWS).

Emotional abuse, threats and targeted harassment are also common, with more than 36% of perpetrators being the victim-survivor's current or former intimate partner.

While people of all genders and backgrounds reported experiencing technology-facilitated abuse, report author Asher Flynn said there were some gender differences.

"Women were more likely to experience the abuse from a male ... and they were likely to experience ongoing abuse occurring with other forms of abuse," the Monash University associate professor told AAP.

"Men were less likely to experience partner abuse and were less likely to experience repeated abuse or control from the same person."

(Source: Breakfast)

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, those living with a disability, and people from the LGBTQIA+ community also experienced significantly higher rates of technology-facilitated abuse.

"We know for some of those groups that there's a really tainted history with the police," Flynn said.

"So it can be difficult for them to report the abuse or reach out for support."

One in four Australians also admitted being perpetrators of technology-facilitated abuse.

More than 40% of perpetrators were aged between 25 to 34, and one in six reported believing the abusive behaviour was funny.

"Many of them weren't even aware that what they were doing was illegal or that it could cause the types of harm that it did," Flynn said.

"They were motivated by being angry at a break-up or wanting to control the victim in that particular moment."

Victim-survivors reported feeling anxious or depressed and becoming hypervigilant due to the abuse.

They also turned away from technology and online sites, the report found, which left them more and more isolated.

The community and service providers needed more education so they could better understand what technology-facilitated abuse was and the harm it could cause, ANROWS chief executive Padma Raman said.

"Technology can have unintended consequences," Raman told AAP.

"It is not just a device that is enabling ease of life. We need to be educating people on looking for those behaviours and also to think about it when designing systems and platforms.

"They need to have a sense that this could be used by someone who wants to harass, intimidate, humiliate or abuse a partner or former partner."

WorldAustraliaTechnologySocial Issues

Popular Stories

1

PM urges Kiwis to confirm bank details ahead of $350 payment

2

Thousands who are eligible could miss out on $350 Govt payments

3

2 injured after car crashes into Auckland café

4

Country music star John Grenell dies at age of 78

5

Steve Hansen slams NZR and board: 'Not doing their job right'

Latest Stories

Greens co-leader nominations open; Shaw fights to get job back

70% of landlords planning to raise rents this year - survey

1 in 2 Australians abused through technology - report

2 injured after car crashes into Auckland café

Country music star John Grenell dies at age of 78

Related Stories

Pauline Hanson storms from Senate, snubs Indigenous acknowledgement

Garth Bray: How a trip to Australia opened his eyes to racism in NZ

Boyfriend arrested over 2005 death of German backpacker in NSW

NRL's first gay player says Manly boycott 'breaks my heart'