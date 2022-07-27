Fluoride to be added to 14 local authority water supplies

Fluoride will now be added to 14 local authority water supplies, in the first use of a new power by the Director-General of Health.

A 2009 oral health survey showed children and adolescents living in areas with fluoridated water had a 40% lower lifetime incidence of tooth decay than those living in areas without. (Source: istock.com)

Legislation was amended last year to ensure a national approach to fluoridating water instead of leaving it up to local councils.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said fluoridation was proven to be a safe, affordable and effective method of preventing tooth decay.

He said community water fluoridation benefited everyone, especially children, Māori, Pasifika, who were most vulnerable.

"Water fluoridation helps prevent tooth decay, along with brushing your teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, eating healthy food and avoiding sugary drinks. Fluoride in water acts like a constant repair kit for your teeth.

"The role of fluoride in water has been well examined around the world - including in New Zealand - over the past 60 years."

He said the Office of the Prime Minister's Chief Science Advisor recently looked at new information about water fluoridation and found no evidence it caused any significant health issues at the fluoride levels used in New Zealand.

"Fluoridated water is safe for everyone to drink, including babies and the elderly, and fluoride exists naturally in air, soil, fresh water, sea water, plants, and in food," Bloomfield said.

A New Zealand oral health survey from 2009 showed children and adolescents living in areas with fluoridated water had a 40% lower lifetime incidence of tooth decay than those living in areas without.

Local authorities can apply for assistance with fluoridation from a $11.3 million fund.

