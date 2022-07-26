Warrior Fonua-Blake respects choice of Manly players over pride saga

Warriors star Addin Fonua-Blake says he respects the beliefs of a group of players from his former club Manly who are refusing to wear the club's LGBTTQIA+ pride jersey this week.

Up to seven Manly Sea Eagles players may boycott the team's match against the Sydney Roosters on Thursday in protest, leaving the side scrambling to field a full squad.

Asked for his thoughts on their decision at a media conference on Tuesday, Fonua-Blake said he respected their choice.

"Each to their own I guess. I know there's a lot of cultural and religious [reasons] that go into their decision. I've got nothing but respect for the boys.

"The NRL is very diverse. There's a lot of different religions and each to their own, they have their own beliefs. Whatever they want to do, follow their beliefs, then total respect to them, and the boys who do go and wear the jersey I'm sure they're going to do a good job for Manly as well," Fonua-Blake said.

Fronting media on Tuesday, Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler apologised for the club's "significant mistake" in regards to the pride jersey and confirmed seven players would not take part in Thursday's game.

“The jersey intent was to support the advocacy and human rights pertaining to gender, race, culture, ability and LGBTQ movements.

“We wish to sincerely apologise for the mistakes we have made.

“We wish to apologise to the minority groups within the community who embraced the rainbow colours as a symbol of pride in who they are and what they stand for.

“We wish to apologise to the LGBTQ community who embrace the rainbow colour to use these colours for pride and advocacy and human rights issues. We accept your cultural beliefs and hope that you can accept our apology.

"If we had suitably cooperated with key stakeholders, both internally and externally we would have cultivated hopefully, a more suitable trust that would have ideally led to our action. Our intent was to be caring and compassionate towards all diverse groups who face inclusion issues daily. However, instead of enhancing tolerance, and acceptance, we may have hindered this," Hasler said.

NRL boss Peter V'landys was asked on Tuesday if he would be open to the addition of an Inclusion round to go along with the Women in League and Indigenous rounds.

"Absolutely. We are the greatest game for all, not just for a select few. For all," V'landys said at the Women in League launch.

"If we recognise those people absolutely, I have no problem for that."

The AFLW held a Pride Round earlier this year, prompting GWS player Haneen Zreika to sit out a game rather than wear a specially-designed jersey.

Adelaide United hosted a Pride game in the A-League last summer, while the English Premier League supports the rainbow laces campaign.

But as yet, there is no such initiative from the NRL with Manly the first team in the game's 114-year history to wear such a design.

"We are very proud that we are a game for everybody," V'landys said.

"That's why I am in this game, because I had a difficulty in being accepted as a migrant, and rugby league accepted me.

"It was inclusive back then and it is inclusive now. It is important that every man and woman can go to a game and they feel as included as everyone else."

Earlier on Tuesday, Sports Minister Grant Robertson said the saga was "very disappointing".

"I think a lot of sports have tried very hard over recent times to create more inclusive environments. The NRL hasn't yet had a Pride round before as far as I understand so it's a really important step forward," he said.

- additional reporting from AAP