NRL's first gay player says Manly boycott 'breaks my heart'

Manly's inclusivity jersey has sold out online within 24 hours as the Sea Eagles face the prospect of several players boycotting a match over its design.

Manly are expected to confirm on Tuesday that up to seven players will miss Thursday's match with the Sydney Roosters, opting not to play in the jersey.

The issue could not have come at a worse time for Manly or coach Des Hasler, with the two teams either side of the top-eight dividing line.

The Sea Eagles announced on Sunday night they would wear a rainbow design for the match, generally known for representing the LGBTTQIA+ community.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Monday night the jersey had sold out on the club's online store in all men's and women's sizes, with only junior versions of the strip available.

That comes despite the club's popular retro Pepsi jersey from the 1990s and Community jersey, both of which have been worn in the past fortnight, still having some stock available for sale.

But the design has not proven as popular with members of the team.

The decision to wear the jersey has caused unrest among several players, who also claim they only learned of the strip on social media on Sunday night and were not previously consulted.

Among the concerns for select players is uneasy questions that will arise within their culture or religion from wearing the jersey.

The issue prompted a lengthy meeting of Sea Eagles management on Monday night, where it was again requested that players wear the "Everyone in League" design.

However players have not agreed to do so, with up to seven set to sit out the match against the Roosters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ian Roberts, who became the first rugby league player to come out as gay while playing for Manly in 1995, said the player revolt "breaks my heart".

The former Kangeroo and Sea Eagles star told Sydney's Daily Telegraph: "It's sad and uncomfortable. As an older gay man, this isn't unfamiliar. I did wonder whether there would be any religious pushback. That's why I think the NRL have never had a Pride round."

"I can promise you every young kid on the northern beaches who is dealing with their sexuality would have heard about this."

Manly were already missing players ahead of the critical match against eighth-placed Roosters, who only head the Sea Eagles by for-and-against.

Ben Trbojevic is fighting to return from a concussion, while Sean Keppie hurt his shoulder in last week's loss to St George Illawarra.

Tom Trbojevic, Brad Parker, Karl Lawton and Morgan Boyle are also injured, meaning Hasler will have to go out well outside his top 30 to name a 23-man squad.

The Sea Eagles then have difficult dates with Parramatta, Cronulla and Canberra on the run home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manly are the only club to wear a pride jersey this weekend, becoming the first team in the 114-year history of the competition to wear such a design.

Earlier this year, AFLW player Haneen Zreika chose to miss Pride Round rather than wear Greater Western Sydney's pride guernsey, citing religious beliefs.