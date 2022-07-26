Kayakers paddle Dunedin waterway, students may evacuate

Source: 1News

Kayakers have been spotted making the most of the heavy deluge of rain in Dunedin by paddling down the flooded Water of Leith on Tuesday.

A kayaker paddles down the rampant Water of Leith in Dunedin on Tuesday.

A kayaker paddles down the rampant Water of Leith in Dunedin on Tuesday. (Source: Philip van Zijl )

Torrential rain has struck the South Island's east coast, with warnings in place that could see Dunedin receive 90mm of rain.

That downpour saw the normally calm stream Water of Leith bulge, with officials fearing it may burst its banks on Tuesday evening.

Students living in around 20 low-lying flats close to the Water of Leith are being advised to prepare for a possible evacuation, the Dunedin City Council said.

READ MORE: NZDF on standby in Dunedin as south hit by more rain, floods

Campus Watch are on Tuesday evening door-knocking on homes located between Montgomery Avenue and Leith Street (Central), to warn residents of possible flooding if the stream overtops later on Tuesday night.

Students living in the affected homes have been advised to consider leaving immediately if they have somewhere else to stay, while those choosing to remain must have a bag packed and ready to leave at short notice.

The council said emergency services will evacuate remaining residents later on Tuesday night if necessary.

An evacuation centre will be open at Dunedin North Intermediate, and alternative accommodation options are available.

Some roads and rural fords are closed, and motorists have been advised to drive to the conditions.

