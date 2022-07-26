Court case begins over donations to Labour, National

The High Court trial on charges over political donations to both Labour and National has begun in Auckland with the Crown giving its opening statements.

From left, Zhang Yikun, Zheng Shijia, and Zheng Hengjia at an earlier court hearing. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Seven people are facing charges laid by the Serious Fraud Office, in two cases that are being heard together.

Crown prosecutor John Dixon said the cases concern three separate donations in which sham donors concealed the true identity of the actual donors.

One of those charged, Hengjia Zheng, is also accused of lying and providing false documents to the SFO - which he denies.

The case is set down for 10 weeks in the High Court in Auckland.

