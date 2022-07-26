Court case begins over donations to Labour, National

Source: Radio New Zealand

The High Court trial on charges over political donations to both Labour and National has begun in Auckland with the Crown giving its opening statements.

From left, Zhang Yikun, Zheng Shijia, and Zheng Hengjia at an earlier court hearing.

From left, Zhang Yikun, Zheng Shijia, and Zheng Hengjia at an earlier court hearing. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Seven people are facing charges laid by the Serious Fraud Office, in two cases that are being heard together.

Crown prosecutor John Dixon said the cases concern three separate donations in which sham donors concealed the true identity of the actual donors.

One of those charged, Hengjia Zheng, is also accused of lying and providing false documents to the SFO - which he denies.

The case is set down for 10 weeks in the High Court in Auckland.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandPoliticsCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Luxon defends holiday in Hawaii despite Te Puke social media post

2

All Blacks: New forwards coach admits pack, jersey have been 'dented'

3

Sydney influencer accused of child sex abuse of boy, 14, bailed

4

Kayakers paddle Dunedin waterway, students may evacuate

5

NZDF on standby in Dunedin as south hit by more rain, floods

Latest Stories

'Hock off' of reserve - residents upset at Auck Council vote

All Blacks 'not panicking' says Foster as he avoids resignation talk

Rival MP praises Shaw as the 'sanest' amid Greens leadership saga

Kayakers paddle Dunedin waterway, students may evacuate

NRL's first gay player says Manly boycott 'breaks my heart'

Related Stories

Rival MP praises Shaw as the 'sanest' amid Greens leadership saga

Luxon defends holiday in Hawaii despite Te Puke social media post

Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere not running for co-leader

Former National MP Nick Smith standing for mayor in Nelson