Vingegaard wins Tour de France after thrilling duel with Pogacar

Source: Associated Press

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark won his first Tour de France title on Monday after coming out on top in a thrilling three-week duel with defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey. (Source: Associated Press)

The 25-year-old Vingegaard became the first Danish rider to win cycling’s biggest race since Bjarne Riis in 1996.

Vingegaard, who was runner-up to Pogacar last year, built his success in the mountains. He first took the yellow jersey from Pogacar in the Alps with a memorable ride up the Col du Granon, and followed up this week with an impressive display of strength in the last Pyrenean stage to the resort of Hautacam.

Vingegaard also had the upper hand in the race against the clock, gaining more time on Pogacar in Saturday’s individual time trial to effectively secure the title.

Pogacar finished runner-up overall and Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour winner, completed the podium.

Jasper Philipsen won Sunday’s last stage — a mainly processional ride around Paris to the Champs-Elysees — in a sprint ahead of Dylan Groenewegen and Alexander Kristoff.

