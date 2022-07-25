Man reunited with woman who saved his life before All Blacks game

Dean Herewini had planned a night out to watch the All Blacks at Eden Park on July 2.

While parking, he blacked out due to heart failure and crashed into five parked cars.

Sitting at a nearby pub, Ireland fan Sara Hartigan ran out and immediately gave CPR. She saved his life.

Herewini was raced to the hospital and the pair didn't see each other again. The next day the family put a call out on Facebook, hoping to find the woman that had saved Dean's life.

Now, the pair have reunited at an event organised for Herewini to thank Hartigan.

Herewini says Hartigan is his "four-leaf clover, my Irish angel," and a friend for life.

To say thanks, Dean and his family hosted Hartigan and a group of Irish supporters at Hautapu Rugby Club in Cambridge.

"It was such a simple action which I did, which helped him so much," Hartigan said.

"Even my son rang from his holiday in Greece and said 'I think you better show us what to do when I go home because this could happen to anybody.'"

See the full story on the reunion in the video above