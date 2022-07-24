Police gather evidence to prosecute motorway protesters

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police say they are gathering evidence in order to prosecute anti-government protesters who shut down part of the Auckland motorway on Saturday.

Around 1000 people blocked SH1 in both directions in the Freedom and Rights Coalition protest involving Brian Tamaki.

Around 1000 people blocked SH1 in both directions in the Freedom and Rights Coalition protest involving Brian Tamaki. (Source: 1News)

More than 1000 people marched in the protest, organised by a group associated with Destiny Church.

READ MORE: Police 'anticipate' charges over Auckland motorway protest

Police say they are identifying offenders who walked onto the motorway and committed some driving offences.

Some motorcyclists were riding without helmets, while children were seen riding in the back of utes.

Auckland Central Area Commander Inspector Graeme Anderson said officers have not yet arrested, charged, or summonsed anyone and he would not say how long the process will take.

Anderson said on Saturday the decision by the organisers of the protest to move out onto the motorway had been "reckless behaviour" and authorities had not been informed until after the march had started.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Jason Ryan to be announced as an All Blacks assistant coach

2

Two winning tickets share $14m Lotto Powerball jackpot

3

Police gather evidence to prosecute motorway protesters

4

James Shaw may not have been green enough - former MP

5

Departing Bloomfield reveals biggest pandemic regret

Latest Stories

Covid-19: 14 deaths, 5535 new cases reported

James Shaw may not have been green enough - former MP

Jason Ryan to be announced as an All Blacks assistant coach

Climate change driving catastrophic weather events - NIWA

Departing Bloomfield reveals biggest pandemic regret

Related Stories

Fears community housing sector won't be able to access $350m fund

Police shooting victim a Waikato DHB 'failure' - coroner

Neighbour says shooting in Auckland's Panmure 'avoidable'

Grant's gaffe: Deputy PM accidentally 'likes' protest video