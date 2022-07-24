Photos: Wildfire consumes California homes near Yosemite

A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size on Saturday (local time) into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2000 homes and businesses.

Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd as the Oak Fire burns on Saturday (US local time). (Source: Associated Press)

The Oak Fire started on Friday afternoon (California time) southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County and by Saturday morning had rapidly grown to 26.5 square kilometres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. It erupted as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite park.

Evacuation orders were put in effect for over 6000 people living across a several-mile span in the sparsely populated, rural area, said Daniel Patterson, a spokesman for the Sierra National Forest.

“Explosive fire behaviour is challenging firefighters,” Cal Fire said in a statement that described the Oak Fire's activity as “extreme with frequent runs, spot fires and group torching”.

By Saturday morning (local time), the fire had destroyed 10 residential and commercial structures, damaged five others and was threatening 2000 more structures, Cal Fire said. The blaze prompted numerous road closures, including a shutdown of Highway 140 between Carstens Road and Allred Road — blocking one of the main routes into Yosemite.

More than 400 firefighters, along with helicopters, other aircraft and bulldozers, battled the blaze, which was in a sparsely populated, mostly rural area of the Sierra Nevada foothills, said Daniel Patterson, a spokesman for the Sierra National Forest.

Hot weather, low humidity and bone dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades was fuelling the blaze and challenging fire crews, Patterson said. California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

“The fire is moving quickly. This fire was throwing embers out in front of itself for up to 2 miles yesterday,” Patterson said.

“These are exceptional fire conditions."

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Pacific Gas & Electric said on its website that more than 2600 homes and businesses in the area had lost power and there was no indication when it would be restored. “PG&E is unable to access the affected equipment," the utility said.

A shoeless older man attempting to flee the blaze crashed his sedan into a ditch in a closed area and was helped by firefighters.

He was safely driven from the area and did not appear to suffer any injuries. Several other residents stayed in their homes as the fire continued to burn nearby.